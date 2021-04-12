SporTran to offer ‘free’ rides in Shreveport-Bossier this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran is showing its appreciation to everyone for helping stop the spread of COVID-19 by offering free rides in Shreveport-Bossier this weekend.

During SporTran’s “Welcome Back Weekend” event, free rides will be provided on all fixed SporTran routes starting at 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16, all day Saturday, April 17, and all day Sunday, April 18.

SporTran CEO Dinero Washington said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone. At SporTran, we increased cleaning, limited the number of riders per bus, and asked the public for their help. The community answered that call by wearing their masks, social distancing, and washing their hands. We could not have done it alone; Shreveport-Bossier stepped up and took the safety of our staff and their fellow riders seriously. We’re so thankful, and we want to show our thanks by offering free rides all weekend long.”

SporTran’s “Welcome Back Weekend” coincides with Port City Fest, and they will also be offering free shuttles to and from the Shreveport Regional Airport, shopping, dining, nightlife, downtown events, and the historic football matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University this weekend.

For more information on Port City Fest shuttles and public transportation, visit http://sportran.org/171/Port-City-Fest.