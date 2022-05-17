BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Council has approved SporTran bus routes into south Bossier.

The council voted unanimously to approve the bus routes during Tuesday’s meeting.It’s an agreement between the City of Shreveport and the City of Bossier City for a six-month trial period as they determine which routes are best and most needed.

The Bossier City Council has the authority to set rates and charges.

“They can expect daytime service on that route for the initial start. We’ll be looking at other options as we proceed with this process. It will be a changing process because we want to make sure we get the bang out of this trial program,” said Dinero Washington, SporTran CEO.

“The bus routes are needed in south Bossier. We’re growing. There’s a lot of people down in that area that don’t have a vehicle that are having to other places to catch public transportation,” said Brian Hammons, City Council District 1.

After the six-month trial run, Bossier City Council and SporTran will discuss plans for sustaining the routes.

The bus routes will begin on June 13. All the stops are listed on SporTran’s website.