Spring St. Bridge repair project makes significant progress

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Spring St. Bridge repair project is making significant progress in downtown Shreveport.

On Friday the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development gave an update on the bridge that was severely damaged during a train derailment back in April.

According to DOTD, the contractor has installed all 22 helical bridge piles, and poured the concrete footing for the columns.

New bridge columns are currently being installed, as is a new crash wall that will serve to help prevent damage during any future train derailments.

Two more concrete pours will occur over the next two weeks as part of the construction of the crash wall.

Following the construction of the crash wall, the steel braces for the columns will be installed. Then the steel bracing support that is currently holding the bridge deck in place will be removed, and the area will be cleaned in preparation for opening to traffic.

Repairs are expected to be completed by late August.

The Spring St. overpass serves as the primary route into the downtown Shreveport area from I-20. Until repairs are complete, the bridge and the Exit 19A off-ramp to Crockett St. will remain closed.

Drivers can use the Fairfield Ave. from I-20 to access the downtown area.

