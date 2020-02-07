Springhill police seek public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Springhill Police Department is asking the public to help them find a 15-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning.

According to Springhill police, 15-year-old Madison Matlock was last seen by his father the morning of Feb. 5.

Police describe Matlock as standing 5’7, weighs about 140 pounds, and has blue eyes.

Anyone that may have seen Matlock or knows where he is, please contact the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511.

