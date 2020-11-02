SPSO: Body of drowning victim recovered from Toledo Bend

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Divers in Sabine Parish have recovered the body of a man who drowned in Toledo Bend Lake on Sunday.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a drowning at the lake just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. With help from the Central Sabine Fire Dept Dive Team, the De Soto Parish Dive Team, and Wildlife & Fisheries, they found the body of the 29-year-old man two hours later in six feet of water.



(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)



(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)



(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says the body was found about 100 feet from the shore at the end of Springwood Ridge.

According to SPSO, witnesses said the victim was trying to swim out to an island when he went under.

His name has not been released.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.