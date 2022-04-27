BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish School Resource Officer is the national SRO for the month of April after saving the life of an Airline High School employee.

Airline High School posted on Facebook that Deputy Matt Reger was awarded the National SRO of the Month for April by the National Association of School Resource Officers. The award comes a few weeks after Reger noticed the school’s bookkeeper choking on a piece of food and using the Heimlich maneuver to save her.

“This is a part of our training,” Reger told KTAL the day after it happened. “I am glad that I was there and able to help. I don’t consider myself a hero at all. You know, by the grace of God, I was there and I did my job what I was supposed to do.”

The National Association of School Resource Officers is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to making schools and children safer by providing the highest quality training.