Standoff at Boomtown in Bossier City ends with arrest

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A two-hour standoff at the Boomtown Casino Hotel in Bossier City ended late Thursday afternoon with the arrest of a man whom police say barricaded himself inside a room at the hotel.

Police say the standoff ended with a brief scuffle, but no one was injured.

According to Bossier City Police Department Sgt. BJ Sanford, neither the casino nor the hotel were ever on lockdown except for rooms on the sixth floor near where the man barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. SWAT was called to the scene, along with a special operations team.

Police confirm the man had multiple weapons in the room.

The man’s name has not been released and there is no word yet on what charges he might face.