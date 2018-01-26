Standout Student: A’Niya Williams

A’Niya Williams attends Turner Elementary School in Shreveport.

“My favorite subject is math, because I love math.”

She likes to be in front of the camera for the Turner Tiger News 

 “When I am on it I tell them about what we’re doing in class.”

Even though she’s only in the 4th grade she already has plans for her life after high school.

“Next I would like to go off to college and be an anesthesiologist.”

She says she chose a profession in the medical field because of her commitment to serving others.

 “I like doing community service to help people.”

