Standout Student: Ashini Modi

Ashini Modi is named one of the top 300 competitors in the Broadcom Masters® – a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math competition for middle school students.

She was selected from more than 2,500 applicants and she earned the Rising Star Award and then moved on to international competition.

“People came from so many different countries around the world and seeing all these amazing projects really inspired me to continue my research.”

She then had the opportunity to present her research.

“I was basically observing exoplanets in the Milky Way Galaxy and I was characterizing the properties of these planets.”

Ashini captured 300 images of exoplanets.

“I just thought it was amazing research because I never knew I could calculate the properties of a exoplanet just by looking at the light coming from the stars. I was completely awestruck from my results from this project.”

The Broadcom Masters seeks to inspire young scientists, to solve challenges of the 21st Century.

Ashini is hoping to find new planets where we all could eventually live.

“Our world is not going to be here forever. Earth is eventually going to die out because of global warming, so that’s why it’s important to know if there are any other worlds out there.”