Standout Student: Ashleigh Strange

Ashleigh Strange is studying graphic design at Bossier Parish Community College.

“It took me to a different world with graphic arts.”

Ashleigh is a quadriplegic and isn’t allowing that to limit her from following her dreams.

She loves art and wears a special headband. It helps her control her mouse on her computer, so she can draw digitally.

“To do different artwork. Designing stuff.”

Earlier this year, during the Red River Balloon Rally, 20 artists entered a competition sponsored by the Bossier Arts Council and Shreveport Sports Commission.

Ashleigh was one of the top three finalists and then she learned she won the People’s Choice Award. It took her a month to complete the winning design.

“I was very excited that I won and I got to ride in a hot air balloon.”

And that experience…

“It was amazing.”

But it wasn’t the first time she walked away a winner. Digifest South is the first competition she won, which focuses on the digital arts.

Ashleigh also likes to share her talents with others. On Tuesday mornings she volunteers by helping kids with crafts, so others can discover their love for the arts.