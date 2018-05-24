Standout Student: Ashley Eubanks

Ashley Eubanks will be entering the 12th grade at Caddo Magnet High. She’s on Student Council and is a member of National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society.

“I think I’m very passionate about school in general because I like to try harder and do better.”

She also takes part in the after school Project Talent pottery class. Her artwork is currently on sale and can be viewed at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum.

“It’s really surprising and it makes me feel really happy inside that I’m bringing joy to others.”

When she’s not in school, Ashley volunteers with Pet Savers and the Red River cleanup. She’s clocked more than 100 hours of service.

Ashley has maintained straight A’s all three years in high school and wants to pursue a college degree in mathematics and tackle a career in financial planning or accounting.