Standout Student: Bossier’s High School Student of the Year

Katie Bowlin is Bossier Parish Schools’ High School Student of the Year.

“I believe with my entire heart that the Lord has changed my life and that is at the center of who I am and I want to share that good news with other people.”

At Benton High School, she’s a senior class representative for student council, in National Honor Society and is a Gold Jacket Ambassador.

“We hosted a breakfast for these veterans and I got to walk around and show my gratitude for everything that these men and women have done in serving our country and that was a humbling experience.”

Katie has danced for Vickie’s School of Dance for 13 years and Benton High’s Tiger Girls for three years.

“It’s ok to be different. It is a major temptation for teenagers to be a cookie cutter. To look like everybody else looks and to do what everyone else is doing and that it’s ok to be different. That it’s ok to be who God has created you to be.”