Standout Student: Brittani Mobley

Brittani Mobley just graduated from Byrd High School and is spending her summer volunteering at Robinson’s Rescue.

“I came to the open house and met all of the nice people up here and I was like this is for me. I love it. It’s great.”

Brittani is attending Louisiana Tech in the fall and majoring in Animal Science.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity to get hands on experience working with animals.”

The mission of Robinson’s Rescue is to reduce animal overpopulation by providing affordable spay/neuter services.

“They’re really nice up here and I like what they’re doing with the animals.”

She encourages others to help out as a volunteer.

“Walking in and walking out it’s just a great experience. It always makes me feel like I should be doing more every time I walk out. I’m like wow. What else can i do?