Standout Student: Cal Alexander

The final rounds of the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee began with 41 spellers.

“It’s really exciting, meeting new friends and have some fun and spelling some words.”

Shreveport’s very own Cal Alexander was able to compete in National Harbor, Maryland. He explains how he prepared for the big competition.

“I have a couple of books. One of them that’s been really influential is words of wisdom by Scott Reemer. And he’s also my spelling bee coach and he’s very, very helpful.”

Cal didn’t win, this year but he left with some lasting friendships.

“We have a lot of camaraderie with each other. It’s not really a competition between us.”