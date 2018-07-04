Standout Student: Cara Okray

Cara Okray is going to the 11th grade at Captain Shreve

Growing up she’s spent a lot of time at the Boys and Girls Club and was even named Youth of the Year.

Now she’s giving back to an organization that has already given her so much. She’s spending her summer vacation as a volunteer.

“It’s actually been a pretty good experience. It’s fun every year. I started volunteering last summer and it gets better. It’s important for me to stay busy, to keep out of trouble and get somewhere in life. Make it out of Shreveport.”

After high school she wants to got to the Navy or major in business at Northwestern or the University of Louisiana Monroe.