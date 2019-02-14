Standout Student: Caroline Moore

Caroline Moore is Bossier Parish Schools’ Middle School Student of the Year.

“It was a big honor and I was excited and it’s just cool to be given this platform to be God’s light and to show others who I am and what I believe.”

Caroline is in the 8th grade at Benton Middle School. On campus she’s involved in Student Council, on the archery team, in First Priority, FCA and after school she plays soccer.

“It can never hurt to get involved, because you want to look back on your middle school experience and say hey that was fun. I enjoyed that. You only get to do this once. We have three years here and each one of those three years is a unique experience.”

She is also very active at Covenant Church. She participates in Night to Shine, Women of Diversity and on mission trips.

“When I serve I do that because I love it. I don’t do it just to fill out an application or resume. I do it because I love to serve and I have a heart for service.”