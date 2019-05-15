Standout Student: Cassidy Walters

BENTON, La (KMSS) Benton Middle School 7th grader, Cassidy Walters is one of the top archers in the country.

She says it takes several hours of practice daily to become one of the best in the nation.

“I shoot 100 plus arrows a day, anywhere from 4 to 8 tournaments a week.”

She has already won state and wants to compete in the Junior Olympics and eventually the Olympics.

Over the weekend, Cassidy went to a national archery competition in Kentucky. There she placed 3rd for best middle school shooter in the bullseye out of more than 2,559 middle school girls. Along with that accomplishment she has also won several national titles.

“I’ve been the youngest and the only female in the State of Louisiana to win national titles and I’ve won two of them back to back.”

Once she graduates from high school, she wants to go to Texas A & M University and study veterinary medicine. She’s already received more than $300,000 in scholarship offers from colleges and universities across the country.