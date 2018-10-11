Standout Student: Chloe Garth

Chloe Garth is a third grader at Turner Elementary in Shreveport.

She’s already ahead of the competition with her own business and makeup line Kolorbabe.

“The lip glosses like cost are expensive and we decided to make our own lip glosses so we can be safe. So we can know what kind of products are in it.”

She sales vegan makeup products for kids and adults.

“People that love Chapstick. People that love lipstick and people that love lip gloss like me.”

She’s planning to launch a nail polish line with more than 50 colors.

But when Chloe isn’t running her own business or winning academic awards at Turner she’s writing stories, perfecting her artwork, dancing, singing and rapping. She even recorded a song called Cadillacs.

“I would never miss a beat or never miss a word cause I love dancing and I love singing and the result of singing is you’re passionate and dancing comes from the heart.”