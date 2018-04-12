Standout Student: Christopher Martinez

The month of April is a time for us to recognize the contributions of military families living in our community.

Christopher Martinez’s father is in the Air Force and was deployed to Jordan, but Christopher understands the important job his father does.

“He’s helping the country.”

Barksdale Air Force Base is what brought their entire family to northwest Louisiana.

“My dad fixes the tanks and the army trucks.”

Christopher is a Student Ambassador at Kerr Elementary. He helps other military students who are transitioning into a new school and community.

“We get to help the school and help the new students.”

His dad taught him about his life of service.

“My dad, sometimes he shows me all the trucks and the planes.”

When his father is away, he always makes sure he takes care of his two little sisters and his little brother.

“They always teach me responsiblity.”

Math is Christopher’s favorite subject and he wants to one day attend Texas A & M University, so he can be closer to his family.

“Maybe… be like a pilot.. race car driver.”

Or he might pursue a career in the United States Air Force.

“Yes, I want to be just like my dad.”

Military children and families will be recognized on “Purple Up Day” this Friday at Haughton Middle School at 1:30pm.