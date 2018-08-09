Standout Student: Colby Boyd

Colby Boyd is going to be a freshman this fall at Louisiana Tech. Her strong foundation was planted at Praise Temple.

At the church she operates cameras for television broadcasts and assists with the sound system and lighting during worship services.

“I am a model of Christ and at the same time I’m doing things that I love.”

She’s majoring in computer science. She says the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation’s – Girls Who Code program and Youth Technology Summer Camp is what helped her decide to pursue a career in cyber law.

Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon says, “To see her grab that and to use those tools to help give her that catapult, it really blesses me. It proves to me that our programs are not in vain.”

Colby plans to continue working to serve God, family and community… in that order… in all that she pursues.

“Just knowing that I’m touching lives even without seeing those lives everyday. I know that I am.”