Standout Student: Dana Wainwright

Dana Wainwright is on the varsity basketball team at Benton High School.

“I love competing! I love staying active!”

She was already in the starting lineup as a sophomore and was able to help her team make it to the semi final game for the girls basketball state tournament

“I love my teammates and I think we play well together.”

Benton H.S. just started a volleyball team and she jumped at the opportunity to join.

Even with all of her extra curricular activities she still maintains a 4.0 gpa.

“I think you just have to have a balance. I think that school comes first so I get my homework done after practice.”

She tries to pass along her good habits to her little brother and sister

“You have to have good time management and stay organized.”

When she’s out of school, Dana attends Point Guard College with athletes from around the world

“You learn not just how to play the game, but how to think the game. I really, I really love it. They’re just amazing coaches there that just pour every inch of knowledge into you.”