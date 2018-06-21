Standout Student: Daniel Davis

by: Marquel Sennet

This is the third year Daniel Davis has worked as a summer camp counselor at Rock Solid.  He works with the three to five year old boys.

“Every year I find a new kid that I love and it’s amazing.”

During the school year, the 12th grader is part of Captain Shreve’s engineering magnet program.

“I try to stay focused on just books.”

He’s a member of National Honor Society and is passionate about robotics and serves as the Robotics Cub’s president at Shreve.

“I think I found love for it when I was just trying to find parts to build my computer, which I successfully did last summer.”

Davis loves teaching people about coding and fixing robots.  It’s now fueling his goal to study engineering at Louisiana Tech.

