Standout Student: Devika Dua

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD (KMSS) – Several students are representing the ArkLaTex at this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It’s in its 92nd year and is underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

A number of locals were in this year’s competition, including Devika Dua from Ruston.

Devika says, “It just comes with all these different lessons. Work harder.”

She says she prepared for two months and as it got closer to the time to compete, she started studying 500 words a day.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.