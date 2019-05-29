Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Standout Student: Devika Dua

Local News

by: Marquel Sennet

Posted: / Updated:
DEVIKA DUA_1559170689756.PNG.jpg

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD (KMSS) – Several students are representing the ArkLaTex at this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It’s in its 92nd year and is underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

A number of locals were in this year’s competition, including Devika Dua from Ruston.

Devika says, “It just comes with all these different lessons.  Work harder.”

She says she prepared for two months and as it got closer to the time to compete, she started studying 500 words a day.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Student of the Week

Click here to nominate your middle or high school student for the Fox 33 Standout Student of the Week!

Student Of The Week

Don't Miss