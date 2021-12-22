Standout Student from Shreveport to represent Louisiana in Tournament of Roses Parade

A Standout Student from Shreveport is among those chosen represent Louisiana in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Standout Student from Shreveport is among those chosen represent Louisiana in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade. According to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Caddo Parish Magnet High School student Ashini Modi is is one of seven that will ride on the Louisiana Tourism “Feed Your Soul” float on New Year’s Day.

Modi will be joined by a teacher of the year, a volunteer, and an honored sheriff’s deputy for the event held annually on New Years Day.

“It’s such an honor to have each one of these ambassadors, who represent all Louisianans, ride the Louisiana Tourism ‘Feed Your Soul’ float. For instance, the teacher represents all Louisiana teachers and the volunteer represents all Louisiana volunteers. We are proud of and grateful for each and every one of them,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The complete list of riders reads like a “Who’s Who” of citizens doing extraordinary things.

Ashini Modi, represents the many Louisiana volunteers who willingly help make life better for their fellow Louisianans. Modi provides underprivileged youth with educational opportunities at her local homeless shelter, starting a 1,500 book library called the “Reading Rainforest” at the Providence House shelter in Shreveport.



United Cajun Navy Founder and President Todd Terrell, represents all Louisiana volunteers who come to the rescue of tens of thousands of Louisianans who are victims of natural disasters.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Crawford represents Louisiana’s law enforcement community and first responders.

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Brian Parker represents Louisiana’s medical professionals who heroically cared for patients throughout the pandemic and during natural disasters such as Hurricane Ida.

Jefferson Parish 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year Kara Bailey Lee represents educators in Louisiana.

Alyssa Carson, an aspiring astronaut who has attended multiple space camps and is training with hopes of being selected for a future spaceflight to Mars, represents all those Louisianans who dare to dream and reach for the stars.

Miss Louisiana 2021 Julia Claire Williams and 2021 Miss Louisiana USA Tanya Crowe are riding as role models for young women everywhere to achieve their dreams.

To watch Ashini Modi and the other Louisiana riders take the international stage tune in to the 133 Tournament of Roses Parade on January, 1.