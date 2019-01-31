Standout Student: Hannah Berry

This month, Byrd High School senior Hannah Berry was recognized for her hard work in school and in the community. She’s Caddo Parish’s High School Student of the Year. Superintendent, Dr. Lamar Goree made the surprise announcement.

“It was really an honor and it was super fun how they surprised me.

One of Hannah’s biggest accomplishments is “Growing for Good,” it’s a club she started at Byrd.

“Facilitate healthy lifestyles for students and hopefully throughout the entire campus. We try to get people from the community to come in to teach classes. We’ve had someone from the YMCA and we’ve had someone teach a yoga class. It’s really awesome.”

She revamped the greenhouse near the football field and grows vegetables that are donated to Common Ground, a community center in Cedar Grove.

Her love for baking lead her to creating “Baked by Hannah.” All of the profits from sales go to Common Ground, where she also tutors. The money goes directly to the tutoring and young women’s programs.

“As I’ve spent time at Common Ground , I’ve spent time with these kids and I’ve seen the struggles and the hardships they’ve had, so I thought, what can I do to give back?”

When she’s not out in the community she’s focused on AP courses, Top Jackets which is a group developed to mentor freshmen at Byrd and Youth and Government.

“I’ve been asked what would I tell younger kids and it would definitely be prioritizing and organization, are such huge things. They’re important when you want to be a part of your community, but also excel academically.”