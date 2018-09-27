Standout Student: Jacob Peterson

This August, Jacob Peterson received a life changing phone call.

“First I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”

Last year Nicki Minaj announced on the Ellen Show she was giving away scholarships to college students. Jacob a student at Southern University Shreveport decided to write them a letter.

“I said a lot pertaining to my life issues that I’ve had growing up as a child and issues that I deal with as a student now going into college.”

Fast forward to 2018 and Jacob was presented a $50,000 check by Nicki Minaj on the Ellen Show.

“It was amazing. A lot of people, especially where I come from and my background, we don’t have that kind of opportunity to get flown out to LA and be able to meet A list celebrities.”

Now he’s ready to graduate and continue pursuing a career in music.

“Going to perform on multiple stages across the world and entertaining people and just bringing people from all cultures and backgrounds together just to vibe and have a good time.”