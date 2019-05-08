Standout Student: Jalen Alexander Heath

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS) Grambling State University named baseball student-athlete, Jalen Alexander Heath, Valedictorian of the Spring 2019 graduating class. Heath earned top honors, with a 3.98-grade point average, and will take the stage Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the University’s Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.



Heath, an infielder for Tiger’s Baseball Team, has earned a series of academic honors including being named the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year Award for 2017, 2018, and 2019. He is also a three-time SWAC All-Academic Team member and has been highlighted on the President’s List every semester since beginning his college career.



Heath is a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado and the son of Nolan and Karen Heath.

“My GSU experience was one that I will never take for granted,” says Heath. “I am forever grateful for the experiences that I have had here and how they will make me a better person in my future.”



When asked about his proudest college memories, Heath replied, “My greatest achievement as a student at Grambling State comes from being able to maintain a great academic standing all while completing my dream of playing baseball at the Division I level.”



After graduation, Heath plans to pursue a career as an accountant and ultimately hopes to become a Chief Financial Officer. As valedictorian, Heath will address more than 400 classmates at Spring Commencement.