Standout Student: Jayde Barnett

Jayde Barnett is a senior at Parkway High School. She has a 4.0 GPA, she’s on the flag line and ROTC Captain.

“Just to help others is what I like to do the best.”

Jayde stands out from her classmates, because she’s had perfect attendance for 13 years, her entire school career.

Jayde’s mother and two uncles also had perfect attendance. Mychele Price’s daughter is continuing the family tradition.

“It’s important to get your education. It’s important to go to school.”

Jayde’s grandmother died when she was eight, but she wanted her legacy to live on.

“She just believed that you may not be able to be the best at everything. The best at sports, but you can go to school everyday.”

Jayde received a scholarship for flag line and will be attending Northwestern State University in the fall and majoring in criminal justice. She wants to enter the Air Force after college and eventually enroll in law school.

“Just seeing that we have a few things that are upsetting our country. I know I want to help with that and get active in my community to help serve our country.”