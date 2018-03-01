Standout Student: Jaylon Joiner

Jaylon Joiner is the student of the year at Plantation Park Elementary School.

“I know a lot of other people can’t do this, so I would like to encourage them to be able to think that they can do it one day.”

The 5th grader plays football and basketball, but that isn’t stopping him from being a straight A student.

“I just push through and also thank my mom, because she always pushes me to be the best I can be.”

He is focused on his academics so he can reach his goal of attending Louisiana State University.

“I just listen to the teacher, do what they say and do it as fast as I can.”

Jaylon loves science and he wants to eventually pursue a career at NASA.

“Help scientists control the rockets. Tell astronauts what to do. Build rockets.”