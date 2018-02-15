Standout Student: Jordyn Davidson

Jordyn Davidson is a 5th grader at Karnack elementary.

Amy Faucett says, “She is a leader for all of the other kids in class. She’s caring.”

Faucett is Jordyn’s social studies and reading teacher.

“Anytime we have free time, she has a book in her hand.”

Jordyn says math and reading are her two favorite subjects and she’s one grade level ahead.

“Because you need all those things in all that you do. Like in reading sometimes you need math and in math you need reading to read the questions.”

Jordyn is an all A student and still has time to be involved in cheerleading, track and basketball. She’s also the only 5th grader on the school’s basketball team.

Through the Girl Scouts she was able to help raise some money to provide some upgrades on campus.

“So our school can be a better place.”

The star athlete still makes time to mentor her younger brother.

“By helping him with his homework and showing him good examples.”