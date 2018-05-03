Standout Student: Julianna Gouthiere

At the age of six Julianna Gouthiere started a project she named Bear Share. She provides new stuffed animals for children who find themselves in difficult situations.

“I’ve always wanted to help people that are going through life situations, because if they’re in the hospital and they’re super young it may be difficult to be comfortable with their surroundings.”

Since 2013 she’s collected more than 10,000 stuffed animals. This week she donated 150 toys to the Shreveport Fire Department.

Assistant to the Fire Chief, Fred Sanders says the department keeps the stuffed animals in their medic units.

“So we use the bears to calm them and its been a useful tool in aiding us in treating small children.”

The teddy bears are given to children who have been abused, are homeless or are involved in car accidents and fires.

“If there’s a kid that’s involved in a fire, the first thing they’d want is something to love on and comfort them.”