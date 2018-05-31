Standout Student: K.C. Madison Sims

On Sundays you can find K.C. Madison Sims playing the piano, drums, guitar and singing at Greater Provision Church. She says her passion for music comes from her mother.

“My mom is my number one supporter and she always supports me no matter what. She always told me to believe in God and follow my heart and always stood by me no matter what I wanted to do.”

Sims is also an exceptional athlete. She can play almost every position on the basketball team, is a star player on her school’s volleyball team and completed her freshman year with a number 1 ranking in her district in the triple jump.

K.C. will be a junior next year and English is her favorite subject

“I’ve always loved to read, since a very young age and it’s easy for me.”

Her goal is to attend Mississippi State, Baylor University or the University of Connecticut. She wants to major in biology and minor in music or Kinesiology and become an orthopedic surgeon or physical therapist.

“I love to help people and connect with people and it’s a great field for me.”