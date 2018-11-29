Standout Student: Kaleb Manley

Kaleb Manley is the student council president at Arkansas High School.

“It’s a leadership role I enjoy having. It puts you at the helm of everything being the first one to be there at any activity that you have.

Kaleb says his time on student council has brought the inner leader out of him

“Before I joined student council I wasn’t very outgoing, but after I joined student council I have a lot more fun going to leadership retreats, Arkansas Governor’s School and it kind of just puts you in the loop of having a say in what goes on at your school.”

He has a 3.9 GPA and has also been playing soccer competitively for four years.

“I just have a great time playing with all of my friends and just going out there competing each night and meeting other people from other schools.”

After graduation this high school senior plans to attend college in Arkansas and earn an engineering degree. He has some advice for underclassmen.

“To stay involved. Do as much as you can while you’re in high school because you can’t get these days back so be in as many clubs as you want, do your best in everything that you’re in.”