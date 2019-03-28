Standout Student: Karleigh Landry

Karleigh Landry is in the 10th grade at Parkway High School. She’s on Student Council and last year was the Class of 2021 Vice President.

“When you make connections with your teachers and your peers, you’re going to succeed so much in life and you’re going to have so many attributes, you can take to college with you and learn a lot of life lessons about responsibilities and taking the initiative especially in your academics.”

Karleigh is also a member of the Student to Student club.

“We’re representatives of Parkway and our main goal is to reach out to our new students and especially our military students and just make them feel welcomed at Parkway.”

On Friday nights you’ll see Karleigh with the Pride of Pantherland Marching Band.

“I just fell in love with percussion. I can’t imagine playing any other instrument other than percussion.”

On Saturdays she joins her family in Downtown Shreveport, where they feed the homeless. She also ministers to the youth incarcerated at the Wade Juvenile Detention Center.

“It makes me happy to know that I can be Christ for somebody in their life because as Christians we’re called to share the love of God. I feel like by helping others, I can be that light for others.”