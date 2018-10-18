Standout Student: Kayla Edwards

Kayla Edwards is a senior at Haughton High School.

“I just want to be part of the school. I want, I love meeting new people. I’m very social. I love having fun with my friends and being able to be a part of something so great.”

She’s in Encore Drama, Science Club, on the archery team and is in the Big Red Buccaneer Band and is the Color Guard captain.

Kayla also earned a color guard scholarship and will be attending Northwestern State University in the fall.

“We are the people who twirl the flags and the rifles and the sabers in the background.”

Kayla’s love for working with others stems from her dedication at Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“I work with the children. I love them to death. They’re like my little brothers and sisters. I love kids. It’s one of my passions working with kids. They’re just precious. They love me. I love them.”

She’s been in the choir for four years and this church is a central part of her life.

“Religion is a big thing with me. My family. A lot of my family are Seventh-day Adventists, which means we go to church on Saturdays. It’s just a core part of my beliefs and it keeps me grounded.”