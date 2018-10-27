Standout Student: Kayla Williams

Kayla Williams has a 4.1 GPA at Booker T. Washington High School.

She’s in National Honor Society and also takes college courses at Southern University Shreveport.

“I find it very important to be involved in school in more ways than one.”

Kayla was also the winner of the Shreveport Monroe Oratory Contest.

“I’ve heard people say that high school is supposed to be some of the best years of your life and so I wanted to make sure I was doing something besides just going to school everyday.”

She’s very active at her church, Mary Springhill AME.

The high school senior is the president of the Young Peoples and Childrens division and is in the homeless ministry.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing a service to my fellow humans because I know it’s important not only to care about yourself but to care about other people.”