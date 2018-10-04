Standout Student: Kinan Kasaeli

Kinan Kasaeli is a senior at Airline High School.

“I just want to make my mark on this school. I want to be involved.”

He’s the editor of the yearbook, vice president of Mu Alpha Theta and a member of the Beta Club.

“I love the whole idea of yearbook. Being able to just find out about other students from Airline, being able to meet other people.”

He also is part of the Smart program, where he gets to work on a project inside a lab at University Health.

“It’s a really great opportunity and it basically feels like being a college student.”

Kinan is following his father’s footsteps and wants to become a doctor.

“I’ve always been fascinated with science. I’ve always loved math/science.”

This future doctor is also a National Merit Scholar semifinalist.

“Many, many hours of studying. Practice test after practice test. If I get a question wrong I look at the question. I want to know why I got the question wrong. I want to make sure I don’t get it wrong again.”