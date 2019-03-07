Standout Student: Lionel Fraser

Lionel Fraser is in the 11th grade at Captain Shreve High School.

He is in Jack and Jill of America and was president of the local chapter and is currently the group’s secretary.

“Organization of young African American children looking to do better in their community and through community service, community outreach.”

Lionel’s most recent accomplishment was being named Mr. Beau at the beautillion hosted by the Shreveport Chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction.

“It’s important for you to be active in the community, so you can meet new people, network, open so many doors that you would normally wouldn’t be able to open even know about.”

Lionel is on the Quiz Bowl team at Captain Shreve and after graduation he wants to study architecture or technical engineering in college.

“I’ve come to love those, ever since I was playing with legos. Since i was little. It just clicked and I found something I love.”