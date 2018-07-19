Standout Student: Lucia Boyd

Lucia Boyd is a Shreveport native attending, Northwestern University in Chicago.  She’s spending her summer as an intern at Fox 33 News.

“Im very interested in television and production and I love listening to people’s stories, so reporting seemed like a great way to tap into that.”

This college student is double majoring in Theater and Business.  She participates in student theater and is active in a non profit on campus called “Supplies for Dreams,” which helps Chicago Public Schools.

“Service has just always been a really big part of my life and I wanted to continue it into college and I also just wanted to not be secluded on campus and get out into the community, see things and grow and learn things from other people.”

Lucia is also a member of a sorority and volunteers with Northwestern’s Dance Marathon.

Before college life, while in Shreveport she started a project called “Gluten Freedom” and would collect gluten free products and donate them to the clinic.

“Just to educate kids about what it’s like to be gluten free.”

Lucia has a gluten related disorder and it prevents her from eating products that contain gluten.  To help others dealing with this as well, she published a children’s book at the age of 16.

“About a young kid named Max who has an adventure on the first day of school where he forgot his lunch.  He’s gluten free and a bunch of kids pitch in to help him.”

