Standout Student: Luke Couch

This fall Luke Couch will be a student at Yale University.

“Speechless! I was surprised to say the least. Yale was definitely not the school I thought would accept me.”

Not only was he accepted into the prestigious Ivy League institution, the North Caddo High School senior received a full academic scholarship.

“People where I come from don’t typically go to Yale. Definitely not in my family. I will be one of the first people in my family to go to college, so its pretty exciting for all of us.”

Luke is a well rounded student who is in North Caddo Red Jackets, National Honor Society and Quiz Bowl.

Once he graduates from Yale, his goal is to enter medical school and eventually become a trauma surgeon.

Luke wants to give back and work with Doctors Without Borders to provide medical care for people living in disadvantaged communities.

“I’m hoping to show people that we too can go to great schools. That just because we came from certain backgrounds, that shouldn’t limit us from where we go or what we choose to do. That we should pursue and achieve our dreams no matter what.”