Standout Student: Maurice Tandy-Patton

He received the top prize for student journalists in the State of Louisiana.

Maurice Tandy-Patton is a junior at Grambling State University. Last month he was named the Student Broadcaster of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native is an on-air announcer for Grambling’s radio station KGRM. Tandy-Patton maintains a 3.4 grade point average.

His ultimate dream is to become a professional broadcaster with a mission to keep the community in which he serves informed of current and important issues and events.