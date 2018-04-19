Standout Student: Merritt

Life as a military kid has taken one fifth grader across multiple states and now Bossier City is his new hometown.

Merritt’s favorite thing to do at Apollo Elementary School is taking part in the Talented Arts Program.

“New forms of animation and we make fun little videos.”

Reading is his favorite subject and he loves reading about all things Harry Potter.

“I like how it’s adventurous.”

Merritt might have a future career in architecture.

“I like collecting sticks and building, buildings out of them.”

He’s been in north Louisiana for two years… after moving from west Texas and Merritt is still getting adjusted to living in the Bayou State.

“I like it, ever since we got introduced to crawfish. It looks exactly like a small lobster.”

Now Merritt and his family are starting new traditions here in the ArkLaTex.