Standout Student: Naomi McGuirk

Youree Drive middle school student, Naomi McGuirk is involved in softball, soccer, Elks Club and the swim team.

“It helps with being a well rounded student in school and outside of school and being involved in the community. Helps give back for the things I’ve had.”

Last year Naomi was a finalist for Caddo Parish Schools’ elementary Student of the Year and her favorite subject is reading.

“I enjoy reading books especially Harry Potter and things like that because its not like the real word kind of makes you feel like you’re in that world, not this one.”

Naomi is an avid volunteer and for student council while at AC Steere helped pack boxes at the food bank

“It’s helpful to the community and the school. I enjoy doing those things.”