Standout Student: Nate Rich

Nate Rich is Cope Middle School’s Student of the Year.  You can find him spending long hours after school participating in a number of extra curricular activities including Youth Legislature.

 “I think it really broadens what you want to be when you grow up.”

He lead the Math Counts team to a second place victory at a recent competition and also lead the Cyber Patriot team into the semi finals, but his favorite organization is Star Base.

 “We get to use the 3D printer and we also get to program.  We’re building rockets right now to go launch and that’s just really fun.”

He is using the tools he has learned in those organizations to plan a career as an aeronautical engineer. 

 “It’s always interested me building and designing things electronically.  Whenever I was a kid, I really liked remote control planes, to be able to fly them around the building.  That is what I would want to do with my life.”

