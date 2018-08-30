Standout Student: Owen Osborne

Owen Osborne isn’t too young to battle it out in the kitchen with other kid chefs.

He has already won the Ben’s Beginners Contest and took home $15,000, that he put to good use by purchasing a professional grade mixer and upgrading his knives.

“I felt like I needed the latest equipment, so I can make the greatest things that I could.”

Since his big win, he’s stepped out of his kitchen and traveled to New York City to conduct a bow tying lesson on the Rachael Ray Show.

“I was trying to teach Bob Harper how to tie a bow tie. It was kind of hard since all of the ties were too big for me, but too small for him.”

Owen’s passion for cooking developed because of his food allergies.

“I just have to figure how to make food for myself. Sometimes and whenever I’m in a restaurant I have to be careful what I order.”

He also has to get creative in the kitchen.

“I usually add spices or I just use vegetable substitutes.”

Aspiring journalist can also be added to Owen’s list of accomplishments. This marks his 2nd year as a member of the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps

“I wanted to share what I found about the world and all of these other interesting things.”

Actor is also on Owen’s resume. He’ll hit the stage in a production of Aladdin this fall.

“I’ve always had a passion for the stage and I love being in front of audiences and cameras and all of that. I was like why don’t I just take it to the next level with acting.”

Owen plans to participate in more competitions with kid chefs and he also has some national television shows in the works.