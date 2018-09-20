Standout Student: Sachiri Henderson

Sachiri Henderson is Miss City of Lights 2019 for the Miss America Outstanding Teen program.

“I like being myself.”

One of her biggest accomplishments was starting the Beast Crew -an anti bullying organization.

Sachiri experienced bullying first hand in the fourth grade

“I decided that I wanted to help others that were going through the same thing and didn’t know what to do.”

Last October she held Unity Day at her school, Youree Drive Middle. All of her classmates wore orange and participated in lessons on bullying, to learn how to help those who find themselves being bullied.

“I know how it feels to be bullied and some kids don’t know what to do at that point and time.”

This eighth grader also gives back, through Zonta Club, a women’s service organization.

“I want to help our community and I want to help everybody that’s in need.”

Sachiri also loves to sing, dance and act and at the age of 13 there’s a whole lot more in store for this rising star.