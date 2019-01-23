Standout Student: Shacori Williams

Army West Point’s football team will have a new edition this fall. Shacori Williams, A Many High School senior running back. committed last month to the school.

“I know that the level that they were on was outstanding, so I knew that I had accomplished something great and it was just amazing for me.”

Off the football field Williams is a Sunday school teacher and has been in Southern University Shreveport’s Upward Bound program since the ninth grade.

“It helped me a lot with my ACT scores and you know it was just fun. We do a lot of fun activities. Got to learn about our culture and it was just amazing.”

He believes he was recruited by West Point because he’s able to balance athletics and academics.

“By me going to West Point, they’re all about discipline and honor, so you know school plays a big part in that. I have to be disciplined and come home and know that I have homework to be done. I have to be disciplined enought to come home and do that homework and have it ready to turn in the next day.”

Williams is an honor student and in library club. On the footall field, he’s district MVP and an All State honorable mention.

“By me being a student athlete, I knew that I had to put in double work. I had to perform well as an athlete and also perform well as a student.”