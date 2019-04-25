Standout Student: Shamyant Boda

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS) Shamyant Boda is in the band, choir and on the soccer team at Eden Gardens Elementary School, but he most looks forward to giving back.

He’s a tutor at Forest Hill Elementary School and raises money for the Shreve Memorial Library.

“They’ve done so much for me. I feel like I have a responsibility to give back to them.”

His favorite activity at school is being a kindergarten buddy.

“I just want to help him be a good person. Help him through elementary school. Get good grades and study hard and be nice.”

Shamyant is Caddo Parish’s Elementary Student of the Year. He says he’s inspired by his parents, teachers and Ben Carson.

“Ben Carson who is a revolutionary neurosurgeon, he made me set my dream job to be a neurosurgeon.”

In this profession he hopes to continue helping others.

“I wanted to help people out, like the neurosurgeons they might be working day and night to help people and and I just want to contribute to that.”