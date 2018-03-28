Standout Student: Skyleigh Ledesma

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 26: Pupils take part in a maths lesson at the Ridings Federation Winterbourne International Academy in Winterbourne near Bristol on February 26, 2015 in South Gloucestershire, England. Education, along with National Health Service and the economy are likely to be key election issues in the forthcoming general election in May. […]

Sunday it was all about burning calories, high energy and fitness.

Parkway High School student Skyleigh Ledesma organized the “Dancing Pawz Zumbathon” at the YMCA for her senior project.

“It just hurt me to know there are animals who can’t get saved because their bills aren’t paid off.”

The money raised at the Zumbathon will be given to the Bossier City Animal Control.

“We’re here cause we need to help them with what they can’t do and that we need to help provide for them.”

The donations will be used to pay vet bills, buy food, and purchase other necessities for the animals.

“They can’t help that they’re homeless.”

Now Skyleigh wants to turn her passion into a possible career.

“Now I kind of think I want to do something with animals because my experience at the animal shelter was amazing and I loved it.”

