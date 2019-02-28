Standout Student: Taylor Henry

Taylor Henry is Bossier Parish Schools’ Elementary Student of the Year. She attends WT Lewis Elementary. She’s a cheerleader, in Destination Imagination, is a leader for FCA, is in 4H and math is her favorite subject.

“Unlike any other subjects you have to actually practice math and I feel like math is like a game. Sometimes for example, division you have to figure out which number goes in the right place to make the problem work.”

Outside of school she’s in tumbling, basketball and is active at Airline Baptist Church, but she spends most of her time involved with community service for victims of natural disasters.

“I’ve always had a big heart, that when I feel like something is wrong, I feel like I have to fix it or I have to contribute to it. I tried to help and I told my mom I wanted to do something to help.”

To help she created kleenex holders. It started with ten, then 100 and that number gradually went up to 1,000.

“Well I actually got to the point where I can sew one kleenex in 27 seconds.”

She has a website where they can be ordered. The first year for her project the money raised went to fix a house damaged during a natural disaster and the second year funds were donated to a church.

“I feel happy and I feel complete knowing that there was a problem and I tried to fix it.”